Front bringing rain and possible flooding to Highland Lakes

A storm front moving across the Highland Lakes is expected to bring a few days of rain, thunderstorms, and possible flooding.

According to the National Weather Service, the Highland Lakes can expect rain throughout Monday, February 10, and a 90 percent chance of showers on Tuesday.

The NWS anticipates heavy rain and possible thunderstorms Tuesday night, but the heaviest rainfall is expected from midnight to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Heavy rains could trigger flooding in some locations across the Highland Lakes. Drivers are cautioned not to pass over flooded roads or low-water crossings.

The NWS expects the rain to taper off Wednesday morning and afternoon, ushering in mostly clear skies by Wednesday night.

The forecast should remain clear with highs in the mid-50s on Thursday and Friday.

