Join the Journey Safe & Drug-Free Wellness Fair is February 6

Families have fun at a past Safe & Drug-Free Wellness Fair. The 2020 event is February 6 at Burnet Middle School. Courtesy photo

The annual Join the Journey Safe & Drug-Free Wellness Fair returns for the seventh year with more information and resources for a healthier community.

The free event is 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, February 6, in the auxiliary gym at Burnet Middle School, 1401 N. Main St.

It is open to the public.

In fact, fair organizer and Join the Journey founder Janet Burns hopes to see a packed house.

The Safe & Drug-Free Wellness Fair brings together a variety of local resources geared toward healthy living and, especially, drug and alcohol abuse prevention and recovery.

It’s a cause close to Burns’ heart.

In 2011, her 21-year-old son, Caleb Christiansen, died of a drug overdose. She pledged to do everything she could to make sure other parents never had to feel that pain.

She got the support of local leaders to form Join the Journey, which promotes safe and drug-free communities.

In an interview on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune, Burns talked about the free health screenings, information, children’s activities, and door prizes at the annual event.

While the main topics can be serious, Burns and fellow organizers create a family-friendly atmosphere, including serving free food and offering interactive games and activities such as an obstacle course.

One timely topic on which the fair will focus is vaping among youths. Parents and teens can learn about the dangers of vaping through informational videos.

For more about the Join the Journey Safe & Drug-Free Wellness Fair, call the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District’s Central Office at 512-756-2124.

