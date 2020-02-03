Cold front bringing freeze and chance of sleet

Highs will reach the mid-70s on Tuesday before dropping drastically Wednesday.

A cold front is bringing a 40 percent of rain and a possible wintry mix as it moves across the Highland Lakes late February 4 into February 5.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will drop into the low 30s on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, highs will only be in the mid-40s with a chance of rain or freezing rain before noon and a “slight chance for rain showers” in the afternoon.

Strong wind gusts from the north could reach up to 25 mph.

Lows on Wednesday night are expected to hit 28 degrees, and the NWS predicts a chance of “rain, snow, freezing rain, and sleet before midnight.”

Check the four Ps — people, pets, plants, and pipes — in preparation of a freeze.

After the front moves through, the sun returns Thursday with highs in the mid-50s.

The weekend forecast is sunny with highs in the upper 60s to 70 degrees.

