Smoke but no fire at Falls Career High School

3 hours ago by: DailyTrib.com
Marble Falls and Granite Shoals firefighters responded to a call about a possible structure fire on the afternoon of January 28 at Falls Career High School, 1800 Colt Circle in Marble Falls. A caller reported smoke coming from the teacher lounge restroom vent. Students and teachers were evacuated. Firefighters confirmed that there was no active fire, and preliminary investigations indicate the smoke might have been coming from the building’s HVAC system. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

