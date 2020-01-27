January going out with a storm or two; February starts with sunshine

Buckle in for what could be a rocking and rolling night.

According to a National Weather Service hazardous weather warning, a line of thunderstorms will move across the Highland Lakes starting at about midnight Monday, bringing up to a quarter of an inch of rain and possibly more in isolated spots. Rain chances should begin decreasing at about 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Expect winds of 10-12 mph.

By sunrise, the rain should let up but the clouds will remain, gradually breaking up as the day progresses to reveal mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s.

Winds could get as high as 25 mph, stirring up whatever Ashe juniper pollen that wasn’t washed away by the rain.

Expect a sunny Wednesday with slightly cooler highs in the upper 50s.

On Thursday, however, thunderstorms return with a decreasing chance for rain on Friday. The weekend should clear up with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s on the first day of February.

