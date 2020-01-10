Longtime BHS teacher accepts assistant principal role

Business and accounting teacher Joni Patterson is the new assistant principal at Burnet High School. A meet-and-greet for her is 7:30 a.m. Thursday, January 16, in the high school library. Courtesy photo

Burnet High School didn’t have to go far to find their newest assistant principal: Room C104, where Joni Patterson taught business and accounting.

Patterson joins Principal Casey Burkhart and assistant principals Jennifer Stewart and Colt Carmichael in the leadership roles on campus.

Patterson has been a teacher for 16 years, the last 12 at Burnet High School. She even completed her internship there. Along with teaching classes, Patterson helped with the Future Business Leaders of America program and was elected as the Area 3 representative of the FBLA state board.

Education is more than a job for Patterson.

“She has a heart and passion for students and can often be found tutoring students after hours and on weekends,” according to a media release by Burnet High School. “She uses a team approach and works collaboratively with staff.”

The district is holding a meet-and-greet so parents and residents can welcome Patterson to her new job. It is 7:30 a.m. Thursday, January 16, in the campus library. Burnet High School is located at 1000 The Green Mile.

