UPDATE: Burnet police take over case of woman reported missing

UPDATE: According to Burnet Police Chief Paul Nelson, the Burnet Police Department is “currently investigating the case” of Nancy Lord, a 75-year-old Burnet County woman who was reported missing.

PREVIOUS REPORTING:

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a missing 75-year-old woman who was last seen January 6 in Burnet.

The woman is Nancy Lord of Silver Creek, located in northwestern Burnet County. According to a BCSO release, she was last seen Monday on foot leaving the La Vista Motel, 502 Buchanan Drive in Burnet.

Authorities said she suffers from dementia.

She is 5 feet 8 inches tall with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater and bluejeans with her hair in a ponytail.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact BCSO Lt. Howard Stinehour at 512-756-8080 or hstinehour@burnetsheriff.com.

