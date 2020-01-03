State leaders guest speakers at Highland Lakes GOP club meetings

Texas Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick and Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Kevin Patrick Yeary are the guest speakers of two Highland Lakes Republican clubs. Courtesy photos

Highland Lakes Republicans or any interested residents have two opportunities to hear from two state leaders, one a court of criminal appeals judge and the other a railroad commissioner.

On January 7, the Burnet County Republican Club is hosting Judge Kevin Patrick Yeary of the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals at 5:30 p.m. at River City Grille, 700 First St. in Marble Falls.

A meal starts at 5:30 p.m. People can order off the menu. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Guests are welcome.

Yeary was born in Cotulla and raised in Laredo before pursuing his undergraduate and law degree from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio. He is the only currently serving judge on the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to have previously worked at the court as an attorney.

Prior to his election to the appeals court, Yeary served about 20 years as an appellate prosecutor. He worked in three of Texas’ largest district attorney offices: Dallas, Harris, and Bexar counties.

As an attorney, Yeary briefed and argued cases before both the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals and the Texas Supreme Court. He also prepared and filed briefs in cases before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals is the highest court in the state for criminal cases. It’s made up of a presiding judge and eight judges. They are elected by Texas voters and hold six-year terms.

Yeary was elected to Place 4 on the court in 2014 and sworn in in January 2015.

On January 9, the Burnet County Republican Women’s Club welcomes Texas Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick.

The meeting it 11:30 a.m. at the Sylvester H. Reed Memorial Building, 402 E. Jackson Street in Burnet. Lunch is $15. Guests are welcome.

Craddick was elected to the Texas Railroad Commission in November 2012. The commission no longer oversees or regulates railroads in Texas. Those duties and responsibilities were passed on to other agencies over the years. The Texas Railroad Commission has primary regulatory jurisdiction over the oil and natural gas industry, as well as related pipelines, and coal and uranium surface mining.

The commission is made up of two elected commissioners and one elected chairman.

Since being elected to the Railroad Commission, Craddick has pushed to maximize the effectiveness and efficiency of an energy industry that is driving the state’s economic success. As a commissioner, she’s worked to educate Texans on the oil and gas industry as well as its impact in the state and “has repeatedly provided that sensible regulations, careful listening and plain talk can foster innovation that has solidified Texas leadership in the energy sector,” according to a media release.

Craddick holds a Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of Texas at Austin and, during her career as an attorney, specialized in oil and gas, water, tax issues, electric deregulation, and environmental policy.

The Burnet County Republican Women’s Club meets the second Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. in the Reed building.

