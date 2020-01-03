Granite Shoals Police Department honors three officers

The Granite Shoals Police Department recently announced its 2019 award winners: Officer Alan Miley (left), Meritorious Conduct; Officer Shane Mahoney, Rookie of the Year; and Officer Tim Edwards, the John F. Ortis Community Service Award. Courtesy photo

The Granite Shoals Police Department recently honored several officers during the department’s annual Christmas banquet.

On December 14, Chief Gary Boshears presented three awards: Rookie of the Year, the John F. Ortis Community Service Award, and a Meritorious Conduct Award.

The 2019 Rookie of the Year Award went to Officer Shane Mahoney. Chief Boshears stated that Mahoney’s service in 2019 was impeccable.

The chief added that, since joining the department, Mahoney has been instrumental in not only a significant traffic enforcement presence but has used his high-tech talents in helping continue to digitize documents and computer-related tasks.

Officer Tim Edwards earned the John F. Ortis Community Service Award, named in recognition of Ortis, who has served as an example of what community service means. Boshears said Edwards’ dedication to the community has been evident with his activity in the police officer’s association and its community outreach programs. Edwards has also exemplified the highest level of service to include following up with residents who had traumatic events occur in their lives.

Officer Edwards is a constant presence in the Granite Shoals community, often stopping by children’s birthday parties with presents, the chief continued, and is an excellent ambassador for the city.

The chief presented a Meritorious Conduct Award to Officer Alan Miley for his efforts to diffuse a hostile situation during which a subject fired a weapon at the officer. Miley remained calm under a potentially fatal encounter, leading to negotiations with the subject. Officers eventually got the man to come out of his residence, and he was taken into custody.

Along with the three awards, Boshears said the department’s staff of 10 work together to serve a great purpose and truly believe in servant leadership. This dedication yields the highest level of service to the Granite Shoals residents, the chief added.

