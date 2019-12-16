Candidates who’ve filed for March 3 primaries; register to vote by February 3

The races are on for the upcoming Republican and Democratic primaries on March 3, 2020.

While the top of the ticket — president and vice president — gets the spotlight, there are a number of races from U.S. Senate to county constable in the mix.

One of the big changes this year is the race for U.S. representative for Texas District 11, which includes Llano County. Rep. Mike Conaway (R-Midland) announced earlier this year that he would not seek re-election. His announcement paved the way for a field of 11 candidates vying for the GOP nomination.

On the Democratic side, the race for the party’s U.S. Senate nomination is filled to the brim as well with candidates. A dozen people have filed to take on the winner of the Texas GOP Senate race. In that race, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) finds himself fending off four challengers.

The last day to register to vote is February 3, 2020. Early voting is February 18-28, 2020.

For information on voting, go to the Burnet County Elections website or the Llano County Elections website.

Below is a list of candidates that have filed, according to the Texas Secretary of State website. Some of the candidates and races appear in both the Llano and Burnet county lists because those offices serve both counties, such as the district attorney and district judge.

BURNET COUNTY

REPUBLICAN

Burnet County Attorney

• Eddie Arredondo (incumbent)

Burnet County Sheriff

• Calvin Boyd (incumbent)

Burnet County Tax Assessor-Collector

• Sheri Frazier (incumbent)

Burnet County Precinct 1 Commissioner

• Jim Luther Jr. (incumbent)

Burnet County Precinct 3 Commissioner

• William Haddock

• Billy Wall (incumbent)

Burnet County Precinct 1 Constable

• Leslie Ray (incumbent)

Burnet County Precinct 2 Constable

• Garry Adams (incumbent)

Burnet County Precinct 3 Constable

• John “Chip” Leake (incumbent)

Burnet County Precinct 4 Constable

• Millicent “Missy” Bindseil (incumbent)

District Judge, 33rd Judicial District

• Allan Garrett (incumbent)

District Attorney, 33rd Judicial District

• Wiley B. “Sonny” McAfee

State Representative District 20

• Terry M. Wilson (incumbent)

State Senator, District 24

• Dawn Buckingham (incumbent)

Member, State Board of Education, District 10

• Tom Maynard (incumbent)

U.S. Representative District 25

• Keith Neuendorff

• Roger Williams (incumbent)

U.S. Senator

• Virgil Bierschwale

• John Anthony Castro

• John Cornyn (incumbent)

• Dwayne Stovall

• Mark Yancey

DEMOCRAT

State Representative District 20

• Jessica Tiedt

State Senator, District 24

• Clayton Tucker

Member, State Board of Eduction, District 10

• Marsha Burnett-Webster

• Stephen Wyman

U.S. Representative District 25

• Julie Oliver

• Heidi Sloan

U.S. Senator

• Chris Bell

• Michael Cooper

• Amanda K. Edwards

• Jack Daniel Foster Jr.

• Annie “Mama” Garcia

• Victor Hugo Harris

• Mary “MJ” Hegar

• Sema Hernandez

• D.R. Hunter

• Adrian Ocegueda

• Christian Tzintzun Ramirez

• Royce West

LLANO COUNTY

REPUBLICAN

Llano County Attorney

• Camille Reasor

• Dwain Rogers

Llano County Sheriff

• Bill Blackburn (incumbent)

• Jim Caruso

Llano County- County Tax Assessor-Collector

• Kris Fogelberg (incumbent)

Llano County Precinct 1 Commissioner

• Peter Jones (incumbent)

Llano County Precinct 3 Commissioner

• Mike Sandoval

Llano County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace

• Jack Derington

• Debra (Deb) Edwards (incumbent)

• Dorothy “Dot” Wooten

• Dwayne Young Sr.

Llano County Precinct 1 Constable

• Gary Olfers (incumbent)

Llano County Precinct 2 Constable

• Richard Harris (incumbent)

Llano County Precinct 3 Constable

• William (Bill) Edwards (incumbent)

Llano County Precinct 4 Constable

• Joe “Buck” Simpson Jr. (incumbent)

District Judge, 33rd Judicial District

• Allan Garrett (incumbent)

District Attorney, 33rd Judicial District

• Wiley B. “Sonny” McAfee

Member, State Board of Education, District 5

• Inga Cotton

• Robert Morrow

• Lani Popp

State Representative District 53

• Andrew S. Murr (incumbent)

State Senator, District 24

• Dawn Buckingham (incumbent)

U.S. Representative District 11

• Gene Barber

• Brandon Batch

• Jamie Berryhill

• Cynthia J. Breyman

• J.D. Faircloth

• Casey Gray

• J.Ross Lacy

• Ned Luscombe

• August Pfluger

• Robert Tucker

• Wesley W. Virdell

U.S. Senator

• Virgil Bierschwale

• John Anthony Castro

• John Cornyn (incumbent)

• Dwayne Stovall

• Mark Yancey

DEMOCRAT

Member, State Board of Education, District 5

• Rebecca Bell-Metereau

• Letti Bresnahan

State Representative District 53

• Joe P. Herrera

State Senator, District 24

• Clayton Tucker

U.S Representative District 11

• Jon Mark Hogg

U.S. Senator

• Chris Bell

• Michael Cooper

• Amanda K. Edwards

• Jack Daniel Foster Jr.

• Annie “Mama” Garcia

• Victor Hugo Harris

• Mary “MJ” Hegar

• Sema Hernandez

• D.R. Hunter

• Adrian Ocegueda

• Christian Tzintzun Ramirez

• Royce West

