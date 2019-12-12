Marble Falls interim finance director takes on permanent role

Baron Sauls is the new director of finance for Marble Falls. He has served in the interim role since September 26. Courtesy photo

The interim finance director for Marble Falls is poised to join City Hall as the new director of finance in January.

During the Marble Falls City Council meeting December 3, City Manager Mike Hodge announced he was moving forward with hiring Baron Sauls as director of finance. Sauls had been serving in the interim role since September 26.

“He’s basically had thirty years of progressively responsible finance director-type work,” Hodge said. “He’s worked in several Texas cities.”

Sauls has extensive experience in the public sphere, beginning with his time as an auditor at the Texas State Treasurer’s office, where he worked under three different treasurers: Kay Bailey Hutchinson, Margaret Whitehead, and Ann Richards.

Since then, he also has worked as an accountant with the Teacher Retirement System, for the Baytown and Harris County governments, and for the city of Lancaster, from which he retired earlier this year.

“He’s been an integral part of the team for the last few months,” Hodge said about Sauls’ time with Marble Falls. “The directors have enjoyed working with him. He’s very knowledgable.”

Sauls holds a bachelor’s degree in business and a Master of Business Administration from Texas Southern University. He replaces former Director of Finance Margie Cardenas, who took the same position with the city of Horseshoe Bay.

