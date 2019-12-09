WHAT’S HAPPENING? Christmas concerts and other live performances

Last weekend for First Baptist Church of Burnet's Main Street Bethlehem. Details below. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

Here’s a list of community events happening in the Highland Lakes this week. Click the links for details and to add an event directly to your digital calendar or share with friends and family.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11

Lakeshore Branch Library open house

The Buchanan Dam library hosts a holiday open house with a performance by the Bluebonnet Chorale, activities, and treats.

Painting with Friends: Christmas Cactus

Step-by-step instructions and supplies provided at this painting program in Llano. Bring your friends and favorite beverages.

Yoga of 12-Step Recovery

Luminous Yoga Studio of Burnet offers Y12SR on Wednesdays. It combines the practical tools of the 12-step program with the ancient wisdom of yoga to address addiction as a physical, mental, and spiritual disease.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12

‘God Came Near’

First United Methodist Church of Marble Falls presents Max Lucado’s “God Came Near” featuring choirs, an orchestra, and a Christmas carol sing-along. Free admission.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13

Christmas concert at the library

The Marble Falls Public Library celebrates the sounds of the season during its annual Christmas concert featuring the Hill Country Community Band. Refreshments served.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY, DECEMBER 13-14

Living Christmas Story

First United Methodist Church of Johnson City recreates the first Christmas in its annual live nativity. Visit Friday or Saturday.

MFHS choir’s Madrigal Dinner

The Marble Falls High School choir event includes dinner with a Christmas concert. Two days: Friday and Saturday.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13-15

Main Street Bethlehem

First Baptist Church of Burnet’s life-size replica of Bethlehem at the time of Jesus’ birth includes re-enactors as street vendors, craftspeople, shepherds, and Mary, Joseph, and Jesus. Visit Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. Read the story here.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14

‘Vultures — Nature’s Cleanup Crew’

This Taste of Nature program is presented by the Upper Highland Lakes Nature Center at Numinous Coffee Roasters in Marble Falls. Free come-and-go event. Read the story here.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY, DECEMBER 14-15

‘The Gifts of Christmas’

Harmony School of Creative Arts’ take on “The Nutcracker” ballet. Performances at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 15

Austin Handbell Ensemble performance

First United Methodist Church of Marble Falls hosts this free Christmas performance.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17

Mambo Italiano Ristorante in Bertram and the Hill Country Community Theatre singers present “Christmas, Italian Style.” Enjoy Italian food and music. Reservations required.