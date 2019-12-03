LakeFest 2020 tickets on sale January 1

Tickets for LakeFest go on sale January 1, the Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce has announced.

In November, chamber officials spread the word that the drag boat race was returning to Lake Marble Falls on July 25-26, 2020.

More information such as ticket prices and where to purchase them will be announced in the future.

Officials are anticipating 120-140 boats racing in the event.

The chamber partnered with the Southern Drag Boat Association to bring the event back to the Highland Lakes. LakeFest was canceled prior to the 2018 race.

