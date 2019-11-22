2020 Marble Falls LakeFest dates set

2019-11-22
Marble Falls LakeFest

LakeFest is returning to Marble Falls on July 25-26, 2020. File photo

The Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce said it was coming back, and now the dates are set.

After a two-year hiatus, LakeFest returns to the shores of Lake Marble Falls at Lakeside Park on July 25-26, 2020. The chamber and the Southern Drag Boat Association made the announcement.

Tickets are not yet available.

“We’re so excited to get LakeFest back,” said Mindy Miller, the chamber’s special events coordinator. “It’s a new team putting it together, a new park, basically, since it’s been renovated. It feels brand new.”

In 2018, after 26 years of the drag boat race, the chamber announced its cancellation when it, as the host, and sanctioning organization Lucas Oil Drag Boat Racing Series could not reach an agreement during contract negotiations. Lucas Oil proposed significant changes to the 2018 event that the chamber felt it could not meet, according to officials at the time.

Though canceled, Marble Falls chamber leaders remained hopeful of resurrecting LakeFest in the future.

Earlier this year, the chamber announced LakeFest’s 2020 return.

During the interlude, the city of Marble Falls has undertaken major renovations of Lakeside Park, which serves as the race venue. And many new faces have joined the chamber staff. All that could give the 2020 LakeFest a new look and feel.

But two things that aren’t changing: It’s going to be loud and fast.

