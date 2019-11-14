Central Texas College among best veteran-friendly schools

The Military Times ranked Central Texas College, including its Marble Falls campus, as the No. 4 two-year college for veterans and service members in the country. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

Central Texas College was recently recognized as one of the best two-year colleges in the nation for veterans.

In the latest Military Times’ Best for Vets: College Rankings, Central Texas College earned the No. 4 spot on the national list. While the main Central Texas College campus is in Killeen, the school has several satellite locations, including at the Frank Fickett Center, 806 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls.

The Military Times rankings are the most comprehensive school-by-school assessment of veteran and military student services and rates of academic achievement. CTC was the state’s only two-year school to make the top 20.

Military Times surveyed hundreds of colleges and universities across the country regarding their policies related to military and veteran students, academic outcomes, military-supportive cultures, and other factors using 2018 enrollment information.

With an overall enrollment of more than 27,000 students, CTC has just under 15,000 students with military experience.

Along with affordable tuition, CTC adheres to Principles of Excellence, Eight Keys to Veterans’ Success, and other agreements and standards regarding service members and veterans education.

CTC also has a VetSuccess Center on its Killeen campus, which helps with specific veteran issues relating to their service and education.

The Marble Falls campus offers smaller classes for freshmen and sophomores than they would find at other schools, encouraging student participation and giving faculty a chance to get to know their students better.

Students at the Marble Falls campus can take courses in business, criminal justice, education, and pre-requisites for the Associate Degree in Nursing.

Along with the Marble Falls campus, CTC also provides EMT courses in Burnet.

