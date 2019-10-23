The Picayune Magazine-KBEY Food Drive is November 6

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

The Picayune Magazine-KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune Food Drive is 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, November 6. Donated money and non-perishable food items benefit The Helping Center of Marble Falls and LACare in Burnet.

Ed Chandler, host of KBEY’s “Wake Up Show,” will broadcast live all day from the Marble Falls Fire Station, 700 Avenue N, while on-air personality Ben Shields will be at the Burnet Fire Department, 2002 S. Water St. (U.S. 281 South). Victory Media staff will be on hand to greet folks and accept donations as the community teams up to make sure no one in Burnet County goes hungry during the holiday season.

“We know there are families here who struggle to make ends meet,” said Mandi Goldsmith, associate publisher of The Picayune Magazine. “Holidays should always be a time of enjoyment and not a time of worrying about food. The purpose of the food drive is to make it easy for people to give.”

Additional drop-off sites will be set up at several locations across the Highland Lakes. Listen to KBEY 103.9 FM or at KBEYFM.com or visit 101HighlandLakes.com/food_drive for details.

Operating in Marble Falls for 28 years, family-owned Victory Media is the parent company of The Picayune Magazine, 101 Fun Things to do in the Highland Lakes magazine, KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune, The Daily email newsletter email, The 101 email newsletter, DailyTrib.com, 101HighlandLakes.com, and The Picayune Area-Wide Phone Book.

jfierro@thepicayune.com