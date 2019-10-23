Hill Country Community Theatre awarded $3,500 grant

The Texas Commission on the Arts has discovered what Highland Lakes residents have known since 1985: The Hill Country Community Theatre is an amazing organization.

Earlier in October, the arts commission awarded the theater a $3,500 Arts Create grant. The funds are designated for operational support expenses.

The Hill Country Community Theatre presents live performances of musicals, comedies, and dramas as well as special events throughout the year, helping the arts thrive in the Highland Lakes.

The theater, currently located at 4003 FM 2147 in Cottonwood Shores, first staged shows in the old fire house and was founded by GiGi Fischer and the late Phyl Holbert.

The actors and most of the crew are volunteers. The theater employs a small staff, including Executive Director Mike Rademaekers.

The Hill Country Community Theatre has caught the attention of a number of nationally known playwrights, who have taken the time to visit in the past, including Phil Olson, who stopped by the theater in September 2016 during the production of his play “Don’t Hug Me.”

And the theater is producing another one of Olson’s shows in December: “A Twisted Christmas Carol.”

For more information about the Hill Country Community Theatre or to make reservations for upcoming productions, visit thehcct.org or call 830-798-8944.

