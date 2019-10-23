Colder, rainy weather before mild temps return this weekend

Mother Nature’s fickleness is evident again this week.

After mild, fall temperatures the first part of the week, a mix of rain and chilly weather is in the Highland Lakes forecast beginning October 24.

According to the National Weather Service, a cold front is expected to push across the Highland Lakes late Thursday afternoon. Highs should peak at about 76 degrees before dropping into the mid-40s as the front moves across the area.

With the falling temperatures is an increased chance of rain and possible thunderstorms Thursday evening (50 percent) and overnight into Friday (80 percent).

The rain should taper off Friday morning with only a slight chance the rest of the day, but expect highs in the low 60s that day.

As the front clears, sunny skies return for Saturday and Sunday and temperatures should climb to the upper 60s and lower 70s, respectively.

