BOPATE collection Oct. 26 at new Reuse and Recycle Center

EDITOR DANIEL CLIFTON

The new Burnet County Reuse and Recycle Center might not get a “grand opening,” but it is hosting the Burnet County BOPATE collection, something usually held at one of the rodeo arenas.

“We’re excited about this,” said Burnet County Judge James Oakley. “We have a permanent facility to have this collection.”

The Batteries, Oil, Paint, Antifreeze, Tires, and Electronics collection is 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, October 26, at the recycle center, 2411 FM 963 just northeast of Burnet. County residents can bring the materials listed below, which aren’t good for landfills, to the collection site to be disposed of properly.

Items allowed include:

automobile tires (24 inches or less with no rims; first 10 tires are free then $2 per tire after that)

lead-acid batteries

cellphones and telephones

computer components and parts

TVs (no wooden consoles)

used motor oil and filters

latex paint (no oil-based paint)

antifreeze

However, the county is NOT accepting:

chemicals of any kinds

containers larger than 5 gallons

explosives

medical and pharmaceutical items

compressed gas cylinders

fluorescent light and lamp bulbs

products labeled “caution,” “warning,” or “poison”

appliances

petroleum-based paints, stains and varnishes

dioxins

Burnet County Precinct 4 Commissioner Joe Don Dockery is pleased with how the event is coming together.

“Everyone has put a lot of work into getting ready,” he said.

Commissioners approved reselling 3½-gallon buckets of latex paint collected during the event at $5 each. The county is paying $3.85 per empty bucket with a lid, so it’s really a matter of recouping costs.

Dockery asked that residents, businesses, and organizations interested in purchasing the paint call him at 512-715-2911.

He pointed out that the paint is mixed together, so it’s best for a base layer. And don’t expect to be able to choose a color.

County staff, the Burnet County Community Emergency Response Team, and volunteers will be on hand to assist residents. Officials ask that people driving on FM 963 in the vicinity of the recycle center be aware of increased traffic during collection hours.

“In the big picture, I’m excited to have a facility where residents can get rid of these (types of materials),” Oakley said. “We can’t take everything, of course, but it’s great to have a place law-abiding citizens can get rid of these materials.”

