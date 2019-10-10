Fall weather coming: Cold front to drop highs into the 60s

Put away the shorts and T-shirts — at least for a couple of days. A Canadian cold front is pushing through the Highland Lakes, dropping high temperatures by almost 30 degrees Friday.

The front is expected to descend upon the area overnight Thursday with possible showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Friday.

Once the front passes through, early morning temperatures could fall to the lower 50s before sunrise.

According to the National Weather Service, Friday could see highs in the low to mid-60s coupled with a strong north wind.

Overnight into Saturday should be in the mid- to upper 40s, warming up into the high 60s and low 70s during the day — a Texas autumn.

Expect highs to near the 80-degree mark on Sunday and the mid- to upper 80s on Monday and Tuesday.

Another cool front on Wednesday could drop them back into the 70s.

