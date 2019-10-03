Marble Falls on the road against Elgin in district match

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

The Marble Falls Mustangs are looking for their first win of the season in a District 13-5A Division II road game against the Elgin Wildcats on October 4.

Kickoff is 7 p.m. Friday at Wildcat Stadium, 1400 County Line Road in Elgin.

Both teams began district play last week with a loss: Elgin to defending champion Leander Glenn, 21-16; and Marble Falls to Georgetown East View, 44-6.

The Wildcats’ only win this season was a 37-28 decision against non-district foe Pflugerville on September 13.

The Mustangs loss to East View was marred by errors on special teams and offense. Head coach Brian Herman said his players face another challenge Friday: playing outside of Burnet County for the first time this season.

“We’re going to have to make much fewer mistakes,” he said. “This is our first real road game going on a bus and going for a distance. For a lot of our kids, it’ll be their first varsity road trip.”

Elgin head coach Jens Anderson runs a version of the spread offense with principles of the slot-T, which Marble Falls utilizes.

But the Wildcats will spread the field to run the football, especially up the middle and through the heart of the defense.

Elgin is led by senior quarterback Daniel Gonzales, who has carried the ball 65 times for 406 yards and seven touchdowns and completed 24 of 54 passes for 339 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Junior running back Peter McFarlin, the backup quarterback, has 91 carries for 560 yards and five touchdowns, and junior receiver Trey Isom has 11 catches for 199 yards and three scores.

“They have some athletes; they have some talent,” Herman said. “They have a talented quarterback, a good running back who’s really improved. They want to run the ball.”

As a team, the Wildcats are averaging 258 yards rushing with four runners. Elgin will get into the wildcat formation, where McFarlin has the option of running or passing.

“The scariest thing is the quarterback run,” Herman added. “If they go empty, he’ll fake like he’s throwing and show throw. They also like to throw the homerun ball every now and then. If you stack up too heavy (in the box), they have wide receivers who can go up and get it.”

During their loss to Glenn, the Wildcats threw for 85 yards but scored two touchdowns: one on a 19-yard pass and the other on a 31-yard completion.

The Wildcats’ base defense is a 3-4, though Herman said Elgin will show multiple fronts.

“They’re athletic, fast, and physical,” he said.

Elgin senior Trevor Magnuson has two interceptions and averages 29 yards on punt returns.

You can listen to the game on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune or at KBEYFM.com beginning with the “Highland Lakes Coaches Roundup” at 6 p.m.

jfierro@thepicayune.com