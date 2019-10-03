Faith Flames face defensive test in Temple Holy Trinity

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

The Faith Academy of Marble Falls football team is back on the field after a week off against Holy Trinity Catholic High School of Temple.

The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools six-man game between the Flames (3-1) and the Celtics (1-3) kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Britton Field on the Faith campus, 3151 RR 1431 East.

It’s Faith’s last contest before the start of district.

While the Flames are on a two-game winning streak, the Celtics are trying to end a two-game losing streak. Their only win was against Round Rock Christian, 54-6, on September 13.

Faith head coach Stephen Shipley said the Celtics look to establish a run game.

“They have speed in the backfield,” he said. “They’re a running team. They do what they do and do it well.”

He added that opponents have tested the Flames’ run defense and believes Holy Trinity has the intention of doing the same.

“We got a lot of things done getting ready for Holy Trinity,” he said. “We were practicing tackling, run angles, and stopping the run. It’s going to be a good test for our defense.”

Faith and Holy Trinity each rely on several athletes to play on both sides of the ball, so Shipley anticipates fitness will be a key factor in this contest.

The Celtics’ defensive backs leave plenty of green space in front of them and rely on their natural speed to get to ball carriers.

“(The Celtics) get to the ball quickly,” he said. “We throw the ball eighty percent of the time, but we’d like to balance that out. We want to be able to run the ball, too.”

One player expected to line up in different spots is Faith sophomore Case Coleman because of his quickness, great hands, and playmaking abilities, Shipley said.

“If Case is in the game, he’s giving a hundred percent on every play,” he said.

But Coleman isn’t the only Flame who has those qualities, the coach said, noting senior Colby Offutt and sophomore Maison Thornley also are big contributors for those same reasons.

Offutt and Thornley’s presence means the defense has to account for them, which allows all three to thrive, Shipley added.

The coach also has been liked what he’s seen from senior quarterback Travis Hughes, noting the athlete is reading defenses and making good decisions with the football, knowing when to throw and when to tuck and run.

Shipley also commended sophomores Brendan Thames and Kayden Bickett, two reserves who have much bigger roles and have received significant playing time.

“They’re stepping up and making big plays and showing what they can do,” he said.

