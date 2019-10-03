Ex-Trump staff member to speak at GOP women’s club meeting

Steve Munisteri, a longtime GOP activist and the former deputy assistant to President Donald Trump, is the guest speaker at the Burnet County Republican Women’s meeting October 10.

Munisteri, who also served as the principal deputy director of the Office of Public Liaison, is currently a senior advisor on U.S. Senator John Cornyn’s 2020 re-election campaign.

He founded Young Conservatives of Texas in 1980 and once served as the state chairman of the Texas Chapter of Young Americans for Freedom.

Munisteri was the chairman of the Texas Republican Party from 2010-15 after unseating incumbent Cathie Adams on June 10, 2013. He was the first challenger in modern Texas Republican history to defeat a sitting incumbent for the position. He left the chairmanship in 2015 to join Rand Paul’s unsuccessful presidential campaign.

He is also a partner with FP1 Strategies, a Republican campaign consulting and advertising firm.

The Burnet County Republican Women serve the community in a number of ways, both in the group as well as other organizations and projects. Members are asked to make a donation to support the Highland Lakes High School Republicans.

The Burnet County Republican Women meet at 11:30 a.m. on the second Thursday of the month at the Sylvester H. Reed Memorial Building, 402 E. Jackson St. in Burnet. Lunch is $15. Guests are welcome.

