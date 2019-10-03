Unplug during the Phoenix Center’s Fall Family Day

Posted on 03 October 2019. Tags: , , , | By: DailyTrib.com

Phoenix Center's Fall Family Day

The Phoenix Center’s Fall Family Day is Sunday, October 13. Registration is required and space is limited. Courtesy photo

The Phoenix Center is offering families a day to unplug and connect.

The nonprofit is hosting a free Fall Family Day camp on Sunday, October 13, from 1-5 p.m. It takes place on the 77-acre Phoenix Center Ranch, 3340 Texas 71 West outside of Horseshoe Bay.

Families must register in advance; space is limited.

During Fall Family Day, you and your kids can “unplug, connect, and overcome obstacles together — such as on the ropes course and zip lines — and enjoy the great outdoors,” according to a Phoenix Center media release.

Activities also include pumpkin painting, fall arts and crafts, nature activities, and a petting zoo.

The nonprofit Phoenix Center provides high-quality mental health services for children and their families. The Marble Falls-based center offers innovative, trauma-informed therapy and education. Its staff also works with local schools to provide services to students and training to staff.

editor@thepicayune.com


Leave a Reply

 

Current Edition

The Picayune Magazine Current Edition
Sign Up for The Daily news email

Receive Breaking news and the bestof DailyTrib.com Direct to your inbox