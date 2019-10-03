Unplug during the Phoenix Center’s Fall Family Day

The Phoenix Center is offering families a day to unplug and connect.

The nonprofit is hosting a free Fall Family Day camp on Sunday, October 13, from 1-5 p.m. It takes place on the 77-acre Phoenix Center Ranch, 3340 Texas 71 West outside of Horseshoe Bay.

Families must register in advance; space is limited.

During Fall Family Day, you and your kids can “unplug, connect, and overcome obstacles together — such as on the ropes course and zip lines — and enjoy the great outdoors,” according to a Phoenix Center media release.

Activities also include pumpkin painting, fall arts and crafts, nature activities, and a petting zoo.

The nonprofit Phoenix Center provides high-quality mental health services for children and their families. The Marble Falls-based center offers innovative, trauma-informed therapy and education. Its staff also works with local schools to provide services to students and training to staff.

