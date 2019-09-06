9/11 Day of Remembrance Ceremony in Marble Falls for reflection, recognition

It has been 18 years since terrorists highjacked four commercial airlines, crashing two into the World Trade Center towers in New York and one into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. The fourth crashed into a field outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers attempted to retake control of the plane.

In all, the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks killed 2,966 people and injured more than 6,000 others. Many more have died since from cancer-related and respiratory diseases associated with the 9/11 attacks.

With almost two decades gone, it’s easy to forget. And younger generations might not even know how the attacks impacted the country, forever changing it.

September 11 is now Patriot Day, a time to remember the attacks, honor those who died, and celebrate first responders.

In Marble Falls, the Rotary Club is holding its 18th annual 9/11 Day of Remembrance Ceremony on Wednesday, September 11, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive.

Each year, the club, with the support of the mayor and City Council, puts on the event for the community for personal reflection, prayer, and remembrance.

It is also a day to “honor, remember, and reunite” with Highland Lakes first responders. This year, the ceremony will recognize four first responders who went “above and beyond the call of duty,” according to their supervisors.

“The Rotary Club of Marble Falls is honored each year to sponsor the 9/11 Day of Remembrance Ceremony and to remind everyone that the great strength of America is found in the hearts and souls of its citizens, and that despite the senseless loss of innocent lives and the horror witnessed by people around the world, we can look back at September 11, 2001, and see something more than pain,” according to a Rotarian club statement. “We can see strength, heroism, and unity as demonstrated each and every day by our first responders, who we honor each year on September 11.”

For those unable to attend the community event, the Rotary Club asks that you take a moment of silence on that day.

