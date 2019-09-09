Who’s got spirit? It’s Marble Falls Homecoming Week

The atmosphere on Marble Falls school district campuses, especially the high school, is charged this week as students, staff, and the community pull out a little extra purple and gold.

It’s Homecoming Week 2019.

Homecoming is traditionally when former students return to spend time on their old stomping grounds, but it’s also a chance for current students, teachers and staff, and the community to celebrate being a Mustang.

It’s not just about the homecoming football game, though that’s a big part of it. This year, former students will honor a graduate who always kept Marble Falls High School close to her heart and was among the school’s greatest advocates.

But before we get there, there are a lot of things going on right now.

First, it’s Spirit Week. Students are encouraged to show their spirit by dressing in a particular theme each day. The daily themes are Meme Monday, Twin Tuesday, Out of this World Wednesday, TV Thursday, and Spirit Friday.

One of the biggest community events of Homecoming Week 2019 is definitely the parade. This year’s parade begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, September 12, on Manzano Mile, located just east of Mustang Drive on RR 1431. The parade starts just south of Colt Elementary School and travels south on Manzano Mile, ending at the Mustang Stadium visitors parking lot. Spectator parking is in the north and south outside lanes on Manzano Mile.

Parade staging starts at 5 p.m.

Due to the burn ban, the school won’t host a bonfire after the parade, but officials hope to reschedule one later in the season — burn ban permitting.

A pep rally is 3:20 p.m. Friday, September 13, at the high school, 2101 Mustang Drive. Then, festivities shift to Mustang Stadium when the Marble Falls football team hosts Navarro. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.

Before the game at about 7 p.m., the Mustang faithful can welcome the 2019 Marble Falls High School Homecoming Court. Queen nominees are Brooklyn Chavez, Natalie Cox, Payton Powers, Jordan DeSpain, and Jesse Stephenson. King nominees are Chuy Mata, Bryer Atkinson, Ben Anderson, Warren Cuplin, and Jeff Huffman.

The celebration isn’t over when the final game buzzer sounds Friday night. It continues Saturday, September 14, during the Marble Falls High School Alumni Homecoming Reunion. The event starts at 10 a.m. at Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive. It’s a great time for alumni to reconnect and even make new friends. Light snacks will be served at 10 a.m. followed by a catered lunch at noon for $15.

This year, the reunion recognizes classes ending in “9.” A special honor will go to the late Madolyn Frasier (Class of 1959), who was not only a faithful Mustang but also a fan of the entire community. Throughout her adult life, Frasier obtained as much history on the town and school as she could, eventually turning over her personal collection to The Falls on the Colorado Museum.

To RSVP for the Saturday event, contact Sharon Lewis at 512-645-4034.

editor@thepicayune.com