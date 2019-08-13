Lake LBJ at 1431 bridge to close for wastewater line work

Lake LBJ boaters and watercraft enthusiasts will have to steer clear of the RR 1431 bridge area on August 14 while utility crews replace a wastewater line.

The Lower Colorado River Authority is closing the upper portion of Lake LBJ to boat traffic at the bridge to allow the Kingsland Municipal Utility District to work.

The closure will affect only the immediate area near the bridge and will be from 9 a.m. until the construction is completed, expected to be about 4 p.m.

LCRA rangers will be on the scene to direct boat traffic and help provide a safe working environment for KMUD construction crews and divers in the water.

