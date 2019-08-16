Up to 50,000 gallons of wastewater leaked into Lake LBJ from busted KMUD line

A leak in a Kingsland Municipal Utility District line has resulted in up to 50,000 gallons of wastewater flowing into Lake LBJ.

Someone spotting bubbles around the waterline near the RR 1431 bridge on July 27 and contacted the Lower Colorado River Authority, which relayed the information to KMUD, according to Anita LaBier, the Kingsland utility district’s general manager.

The crack was about 10 feet below silt and flood debris and wasn’t repairable, according to a Texas Commission on Environmental Quality notification sent out by KMUD on August 6.

Divers from U.S. Underwater Services of Mansfield found a 4-foot-by-5-foot-by-6-foot piece of concrete sitting on the KMUD line and recommended replacing that section of underwater pipe.

Crews began making repairs August 12 with the LCRA closing down boat traffic at the bridge August 14 so workers could place the new line through the lake. Repairs should be completed by Friday, August 16.

Once the leak was located, the damaged line was shut down and KMUD has been hauling wastewater to its treatment plant during repairs. Officials believe the concrete block is debris from the October 2018 flood. After the flood, divers inspected the line but found no problems at the time.

