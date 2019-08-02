Congressman Mike Conaway won’t seek re-election in 2020

Rep. Mike Conaway (R-Midland) announced July 31 that he will not seek re-election in 2020.

Conaway is in his eighth term representing Texas’ 11th Congressional District, which includes Llano County, in the U.S. House of Representatives. He first took office in 2005 and will have served 15 years in Congress when his current term ends.

“Representing the people of the 11th District of Texas has been an honor and privilege that I cannot adequately describe,” Conaway stated in a media release. “Over the years, (my wife) Suzanne and I have been blessed to work with the finest group of public servants. They have served unselfishly in an exemplary manner.

“While serving in Congress, I have asked Suzanne and our family to make innumerable sacrifices,” he continued. “She and they have willingly made those necessary sacrifices, but they were still sacrifices. The time has come for me to put Suzanne, my children and my grandchildren first.”

He currently is the ranking Republican on the House Committee on Agriculture and also serves on the House Armed Services Committee and Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. In 2018, as a member of the agriculture committee, he was instrumental in getting a massive farm bill package through Congress.

His announcement give those interested in seeking his seat time to mount a campaign for the primary election on March 3, 2020. The district still leans heavily Republican. In the last election, Conaway easily defeated his Democratic challenger by more than 60 percentage points.

Conaway, who is a certified CPA, pointed out that he’s spent about 34 percent of his adult life in public service, including his time in the military.

“This chapter in our lives has been more fulfilling than I could ever have imagined,” he stated. “But all things come to an end point, and my eighth term will be mine. I will fulfill my duties to the 11th District by serving the rest of the term.”

