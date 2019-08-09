LCRA grant may help Granite Shoals residents save at the tap

With a $6,050 grant from the Lower Colorado River Authority, the city of Granite Shoals can add a customer portal to its smart meter system to help customers more easily monitor their real-time water use.

The city matched the grant with a contribution of $6,050.

Granite Shoals will add the new portal to its advanced metering infrastructure system, which the city began installing in 2015. The new software will allow Granite Shoals water customers to receive alerts on their mobile devices about abnormally high water use, which could indicate a leak.

City officials said the portal is expected to help reduce the number of calls complaining about high bills by providing customers information about their water use throughout the billing cycle. This will allow customers to spot abnormally high use more readily and possibly head off any potential leaks.

“The city of Granite Shoals would like to thank the LCRA for its generous contribution to help our city conserve water and provide additional customer service,” said City Manager Jeff Looney in a media release. “Through cooperative efforts like these, we make a difference in our community, Texas, and our precious water resources.”

The city projects the new portal will save about 10 acre-feet, roughly 3.3 million gallons, of water each year from the Highland Lakes.

“The Highland Lakes are a major water supply for Central Texas,” said John Hofmann, LCRA executive vice president of water, in a media release. “Establishing good water conservation practices and putting more efficient, water-saving technology in place is important to help manage our water supply in the future. We’re pleased to work with Granite Shoals to help get the new customer portal up and running.”

The grant is awarded through LCRA’s Firm Water Conservation Cost-Share Program, which provides funding for water-efficiency projects and programs established by the river authority’s firm water customers.

