Hot, dry weather brings back burn bans across the area

With chances of rain melting away like a popsicle on a July day in the Highland Lakes, area counties and municipalities have returned to burn bans.

Llano County implemented a burn ban on July 22; Burnet County on July 31. The city of Marble Falls set a burn ban July 30, and Marble Falls Fire Rescue won’t be issuing any burn permits while the ban is in place.

While county burn bans typically affect unincorporated areas, many municipalities often follow suit. The Burnet Fire Department issues burn permits within the city but suspends the process when Burnet County enacts an outdoor burn ban.

To find out if your city is under a burn ban, contact your local fire department or city hall.

Residents in Kingsland are restricted by either the Llano County ban or the one in Burnet County, depending on the county in which they live, as the community isn’t incorporated.

Chances of the burn bans being lifted over the next several days look slim. The National Weather Service predicts high temperatures in the upper 90s and possibly triple digits through at least Tuesday, August 6. There is a 20 percent chance of rain Sunday night through Monday.

editor@thepicayune.com