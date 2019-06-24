Oakley and Powers retain PEC Board of Director seats

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Incumbents James Oakley and Jim Powers kept their seats on the Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors during the recent election.

Oakley, the District 5 director and Burnet County judge, was re-elected by co-op members after serving the past six years. In District 4, members re-elected Powers, who has served PEC for three years.

The results were announced June 22 during PEC’s annual meeting in Horseshoe Bay. A total of 10,755 ballots were cast.

Four candidates were vying for District 5 director. Oakley earned 1,565 votes followed by John A. Watson with 1,510, Lisa Ivie Miller with 1,456, and Kenneth Reneau with 286.

Three candidates were up for District 4 director. Powers received 2,558 votes followed by Kathi Thomas with 2,066 and Joe Pool with 1,282.

Third-party administrator Survey & Ballot Systems was used in the balloting process.

District 5 is divided into eastern and western portions. The eastern portion is made up of part of southern Burnet County, southeastern Llano County, a stretch of Travis County that snakes along the north and south side of the Colorado River and Lake Travis, and the bulk of northern Blanco County. The western portion consists of Kimble County as well as swaths of Edwards, Sutton, Menard, and Kerr counties and part of Gillespie and Mason counties.

District 4 includes the northwest portion of Hays County as well as a strip of southwestern Travis County and a small part of eastern Blanco County.

