Marble Falls moves down to Stage 3 water restrictions

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The city of Marble Falls implemented Stage 3 water restrictions April 5.

This is the first change from the city since after the October flood when Stage 4 restrictions were implemented.

“We will stay in Stage 3 as work continues on our raw water intake as a result of the October 2018 flood event,” according to a city media release.

Stage 3 mandates once weekly watering schedules for landscaped areas using spray irrigation. Watering by hand and drip irrigation are allowed at any time.

Permitted spray irrigation times are midnight to 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. to midnight on designated days.

Residential customers with odd-numbered addresses can water on Tuesdays. Even-numbered residential customers can water on Thursdays.

Commercial customers with even-numbered addresses can water on Mondays, while odd-numbered commercial customers can water day on Fridays. Public schools can water on Wednesdays.

