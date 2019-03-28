Double Horn goes about city business as state lawsuit looms

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

The Double Horn City Council addressed a number of items March 27 as the young city structures itself. Perhaps the biggest issue looming over the fledgling city, however, was not discussed.

The state of Texas’s lawsuit against the city was on the agenda for executive session, but the item was not taken up during the meeting.

City officials are looking forward to a court hearing on the matter set for 1:30 p.m. April 3 in the 424th District Courtroom at the Burnet County North Annex, 1701 E. Polk St. in Burnet.

A media release from the city last week addressed the lawsuit and can be read in its entirety here.

The council took action on several city business items during the meeting:

• Council approved a resolution requesting a traffic study from the Texas Department of Transportation of the speed limit on Texas 71 within city limits. The resolution requests TxDOT consider lowering the speed limit from 70 mph to 60 mph.

• Council voted unanimously to abolish the office of marshal. The office was required to form the city, but aldermen decided to carry forward an agenda item to enter into an interlocal agreement with Burnet County for law enforcement services.

• Aldermen voted to continue holding City Council meetings at the Spicewood Community Center, 7901 CR 404, through Dec. 31, 2019.

• Aldermen carried forward an agenda item to select a location for the City Hall office to their next regular meeting on April 11.

• Council addressed a need for fundraising.

“We are looking for the community’s help on this and for someone to be the chair of the fundraising committee,” Mayor Cathy Sereno said.

Up next for the Double Horn council is a special meeting at 10 a.m. March 30 at Double Horn Pavilion, 103 Double Horn Trail. Double Horn agendas and minutes are posted on the city’s website, doublehorntx.org.

jared@thepicayune.com