Marble Falls girls golf team advances to regional tournament

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

After a rough first round on the greens, the Marble Falls High school girls golf team dug in during the second round of the District 17-5A tournament and shaved almost 20 strokes off their game.

The Lady Mustangs finished second at the March 25-26 tournament at Delaware Springs Golf Course in Burnet to advance to the Class 5A Region III tournament.

The Lady Mustangs shot a two-day total of 788, which is a new team season low by 10 strokes. Sophomore Jordi Oelschleger was second overall.

After the first round, the Lady Mustangs were disappointed with their 402 overall score, and it wasn’t because they didn’t strike the ball well off the tee; rather, they struggled with chipping and putting.

“Putting is all about speed and figuring out uphill and downhill,” said head golf coach Lonnie Tackitt. “We actually putted better the second day. That’s how you score.”

That led to a second-day total of 386.

Most of the Lady Mustangs arrived at Delaware Springs confident, particularly sophomores Lyndsey Schwope and Oelschleger.

Both set new one-round personal bests a week earlier at the Burnet Invitational on the same course. In all, four Lady Mustangs played in the invitational during Spring Break, which Tackitt called an advantage going into the district tournament.

“That helped us,” he said. “We had knowledge of the course, how firm the greens were, and how fast they were.”

Though they knew plenty about the course, after a tough first round, they might not have expected to finish in second place on March 25. Still, when they needed to perform at their best in the second round, they did, Tackitt said.

It was a team effort across the board to cut 16 strokes from the first round to the second round. Oelschleger shot an 80 during the second round for a new personal best, while freshman Avery Tepper recorded a 97, which was a new personal best for her. Schwope shot a 95, two strokes off her personal best. And freshman Anne Marie Wollock shot a 113, one stroke better than the first round.

“Jordi had a really good tournament,” Tackitt said. “She really did a good job the second day.”

The Lady Mustangs begin preparations for the regional tournament, which is April 22-23 at The Golf Club at La Toretta, 600 La Torretta Blvd. in Montgomery.

Tackitt noted that some might have been shocked by the results, but not the Lady Mustangs themselves. They did what they had to in order to move on to regionals.

“It was just a real pleasant surprise,” Tackitt said. “They played so well and were able to hang on.”

