2900 bridge on schedule for May opening, possibly with new name

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

Construction is on pace for the new RM 2900 bridge in Kingsland to open in May, but it could have a new name.

Llano County commissioners approved a resolution during their regular meeting March 25 to rename the bridge in honor of Pat and David Enloe.

The Enloes taught hundreds of Highland Lakes youths how to ski and formed the famous Enloe’s Outlaws ski team, which entertained thousands of people during the Fourth of July Aqua Boom festivities on Lake LBJ in Kingsland.

Wendy Sue Enloe-Smith, the couple’s daughter, said after the meeting that the bridge’s possible renaming would be “a huge honor for my parents.”

“It would mean reliving the legacy of what two people instilled in all these kids throughout the community,” Enloe-Smith said.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Mike Sandoval wrote the resolution with the help of Enloe-Smith and longtime resident and family friend Cindy Miller.

“What I think would be awesome is doing it in the fiftieth year (of Aqua Boom),” Miller said. “The timing is perfect.”

This year will mark the 50th anniversary of Aqua Boom, which has been held at the RM 2900 bridge every year since the old one was built in 1969.

With the county’s resolution passed, state legislators now will be urged to take up a similar resolution to direct the Texas Department of Transportation to support renaming the bridge.

Enloe-Smith said she’s looking forward to the new bridge’s reopening and hopes to bring her mother to any potential ceremony to celebrate that day. David Enloe passed away in 2005.

