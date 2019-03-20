Betty Jo Reinke, 89, of Granite Shoals died March 13, 2019

Betty Jo Reinke, 89, of Granite Shoals finished the final chapter of her story on March 13, 2019. Betty loved a great story and spent her life writing one that will be remembered and celebrated by those who knew and loved her.

Betty was born on January 6, 1930. She was adopted by her loving parents James and Willie Bell (Gaiser) Langford in Tyler, Texas. Feisty and independent she was with a love for history and traveling. During her full life she travelled to every state in the United States and many different countries including Spain, South Korea, Australia, Mexico and more. Her love for travelling was closely intertwined with her love of history. She enjoyed learning about each place she visited, and especially about the rich history and cultures in foreign countries. Each experience was like a new and exciting chapter in the book of Betty’s life.

Betty was very intelligent and a hard worker. She had various occupations in her 89 years including a lab technician in healthcare, a teacher in a Head Start program, a clerk at the old Paleface Store in Spicewood (where the bank sits now), and a homemaker. If you asked her, Betty would tell you that her most meaningful occupational role was a homemaker. She raised three children at home as a young wife and later as a wife, mother and grandmother, she, once again, decided to dedicate her time to solely caring for her home and family.

Betty will be missed for her spunk and the many unique ways she showed her love. Her family will forever cherish the story she wrote with her life.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Debbie Combs and husband Alvin, of Round Mountain, Texas, son, Allan Reinke of Blanco, Texas, daughter, Kathy Johnson and husband Steve of Austin, Texas, daughter Kim Gilley and husband Mark of Granite Shoals, Texas, and son Chris Reinke and wife Teresa, of Lucas, Texas. Nine grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her first husband and father to her daughters James E. Talbot, second husband of thirty-seven years Jerome “Jerry” Reinke, and granddaughter Ashley.

Betty and Jerry will be interred together in Fall Creek Cemetery in Spicewood at a later date. An online registry may be signed at www.PutnamCares.com.

