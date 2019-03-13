MFHS’s Mason Williams to play tennis at University of Ozarks

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

Marble Falls High School senior tennis player Mason Williams signed a national letter of intent March 11 to play the sport for the University of the Ozarks.

The Clarksville, Arkansas, school is an NCAA Division III member of the American Southwest Conference.

Williams said he felt at home during a visit to the campus.

“Loved it,” he said. “That’s where I wanted to pursue my academic and athletic career for the next four years.”

Williams began playing tennis at age 5.

Marble Falls head coach Kim Thomas called Williams, who serves as the Mustangs’ captain, a “gritty player” with the proper attitude.

“He has a refuse-to-lose mentality,” she said. “He doesn’t quit. He tries to keep every ball in play. He’s a valuable part of the team.”

That mindset explains why he and doubles partner Ty Marshall are the No. 1 boys doubles team on the squad.

She noted that the Mustang is a tireless worker, who’s always on the court trying to improve his game. That frame of mind will be required as he plays on the next level, she added.

“The process is intense,” Williams said about playing at the level he does. “Not everybody wants to put in the work.”

He plans to major in business administration and minor in either psychology or sociology then head to law school to become a sports agent.

“I pay attention to all sports, and I love all sports,” Williams said. “That’s success in my eyes.”

