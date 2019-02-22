Lloyd Bruce Morgan, 61, died Feb. 16, 2019

Lloyd Bruce Morgan, 61, passed away February 16, 2019. He was born August 7, 1957, to Jerry and Aline (Bruce) Morgan in San Angelo, where he grew up and participated in various sports before graduating from Lake View High School.

He worked in construction with his Uncle Lyn before beginning his law enforcement career.

Bruce attended the Permian Basin Law Enforcement Academy in Midland. Upon graduating, his career began with the Big Spring Police Department. He would go on to also serve in Lampasas, Marble Falls, and Burnet. He was assigned to the 33rd Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET), which was the governor’s narcotics task force. Bruce also worked for one year in 2004-05 for Dyna Corp in Baghdad, Iraq, training their police forces. He finished his career of 34 years as a Master Peace Officer while working for the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office.

During his years of service, he received numerous awards and recognitions, including the 1993 Advanced Peace Officer, 1999 Wallace Riddell Burnet County Officer of the Year, and 2014 Hill Country 100 Club Officer of the Year.

Bruce was very involved in his community by organizing or participating in fundraising events that included the TPORA (Texas Police Officer’s Rodeo Association) and TLERA (Texas Law Enforcement Rodeo Association). For three years, he participated in Pig Bowl raising funds for the Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center and five years as a director with FACE (Friends of Abused Children Everywhere) — PRCA Rodeo Association. He also served eight years with the Burnet County Rodeo Association. He was also a devoted Texas Longhorn fan.

Bruce lived in Burnet with Tina Sue Morgan and daughter Madison. He is survived by his children, Pace Morgan of Sweetwater, Cherish Wynn of Austin, Rowdy Morgan of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Britt Tyler Morgan of Austin, and Madison Morgan of Burnet; mother, Aline Bruce Cade of Lubbock; siblings, Peggy Oglesby and husband Tom of Odessa, Lynn Parker and husband Marty of Levelland, Stephanie Keith of Blue Springs, Missouri, Jerry Morgan and wife Shirley of Wasilla, Alaska, and Melissa Palazzola and husband Wentzville, Missouri; and aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial service for family and friends is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, in the Houston Clinton Hall at the Burnet County Fairgrounds, 1301 Houston Clinton Drive in Burnet.

Go to clementswilcoxburnet.com to offer condolences.