Marble Falls store among 2,100 Payless locations closing

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Three words, “SALE! CLOSING STORE,” confirm that Payless ShoeSource in Marble Falls is one of the 2,100 stores in the United States and Puerto Rico that are going out of business.

Payless stores will begin closing in March with many remaining open until May. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and plans to file for bankruptcy a second time later this month, according to a Feb. 14 report.

The company’s website has stopping selling items online and directs people to “find a store near you.”

Payless was founded in Topeka, Kansas, in 1956. According to Payless, the company has more than 18,000 employees worldwide. The international franchises and Latin American stores will not be affected, the company said.

