PEC opens nomination process for Board of Directors election

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Pedernales Electric Cooperative is opening its nomination process for election to its Board of Directors.

Eligible PEC members have until 5 p.m. March 26 to submit nomination forms to Board Recording Secretary at PEC Headquarters, 201 S. Avenue F in Johnson City.

Director positions 4 and 5 are up for election this year. Jim Powers is the current director 4 and James Oakley is the current director 5.

District 4 is mostly made up of a portion of Hays County surrounding Dripping Springs and reaches into part of southern Travis County and a small piece of Blanco County.

Eastern District 5 includes most of Blanco County, southern Burnet County (south of the Colorado River), a portion of southwestern Travis County, and part of southeast Llano County. Western District 5 is made up of Kimble County, eastern Sutton County, southern Menard County, northwest Kerr County, and northern Edwards County.

Members can access the nomination by petition forms and information at pec.coop/election, by calling (888) 554-4732, or by requesting materials at any PEC office. These materials include qualifications, instructions, an application, affirmation forms, maps of PEC board districts, and forms for submitting background information and collecting member signatures.

Members seeking nomination for PEC director positions must:

• maintain a primary residence and receive continuous electric service for at least one year in the PEC board district in which they seek election;

• obtain verifiable signatures from at least 50 members who live within the nominee’s board district or have designated a voting residence within that district;

• and hand deliver original forms with signatures to the Board Recording Secretary at the above physical address no later than 5 p.m March 26.

A qualifications review committee composed of members will verify nominees’ qualifications. After petition signatures and nominees’ qualifications are verified, PEC plans to announce director candidates April 15.

Online and mail-in balloting will be May 24-June 14 with the onsite election held June 22 during PEC’s annual meeting.

