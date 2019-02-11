Candidates need to file now for Granite Shoals city election

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Residents of Granite Shoals interested in serving on the City Council have until Friday, Feb. 15, to submit paperwork to get their name on the ballot.

The May 4 election is for mayor, Place 1 council member, Place 3 council member, and Place 5 council member.

As of Feb. 11, each council place and the mayor position each has one filed candidate.

In Place 1, Ron Munos has filed for the ballot. The incumbent, Anisa Hisey, is not eligible to run for re-election due to term limits.

Incumbent Jim Davant has filed to run for his current Place 3 spot as has Place 5 incumbent Todd Holland.

In the mayor’s race, incumbent Carl Brugger has also filed to run for re-election.

The application packet is available at Granite Shoals City Hall, 2221 Phillips Ranch Road, during business hours. Interested individuals can also find the packet online at graniteshoals.org. Contact the City Secretary Elaine Simpson at citysecretary@graniteshoals.org or (830) 598-2424 for more information.

