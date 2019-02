FROM STAFF REPORTS

A two-vehicle collision Feb. 4 on FM 2147 West in Marble Falls killed a Horseshoe Bay man.

After notifying next-of-kin, police identified the deceased as Alvis Leon McClure, 78.

The crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. Monday when McClure’s SUV traveled outside the lane and into oncoming traffic, striking a pickup truck.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, according to Marble Falls Patrol Capt. Robert Talamantes.

