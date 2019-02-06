Bid approved to tear down Buena Vista houses for parks space

Posted on 06 February 2019. Tags: , , ,

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

From Johnson Park in Marble Falls you can see the back of two properties on Buena Vista Drive that soon will be demolished. The Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. awarded a low bid of $37,250 to Hansco Inc. to demolish the homes at 108 and 112 Buena Vista Drive during its regular board meeting Feb. 6. The two EDC-owned properties are on the left and right of the photo. The middle building is privately owned. Staff photo by Jared Fields

From Johnson Park in Marble Falls you can see the back of two properties on Buena Vista Drive that soon will be demolished. The Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. awarded a low bid of $37,250 to Hansco Inc. to demolish the homes at 108 and 112 Buena Vista Drive during its regular board meeting Feb. 6. The two EDC-owned properties are on the left and right of the photo. The middle building is privately owned. Staff photo by Jared Fields

Two houses on Buena Vista Drive near Lakeside Pavilion in Marble Falls soon will be demolished.

The houses — located at 108 and 112 Buena Vista — are owned by the Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. and were approved for a demolition contract during the EDC’s regular meeting Feb. 6.

The lowest bid was from Hansco Inc. based in San Antonio at a total of $37,250.

EDC Executive Director Christian Fletcher said the bid includes demolition of the structures as well damaged stairs, railings, and decks on the banks of Backbone Creek.

The houses are being demolished so the EDC can convey the property to the city to be used as parks space. The Marble Falls City Council at an upcoming meeting will have to vote to accept the properties. 

The EDC purchased the house at 108 Buena Vista in October 2018 and the one at 112 Buena Vista in April 2017.

Two other houses that are privately owned remain on the street. Marble Falls City Manager Mike Hodge had no comment on those two properties.

The demolition work was scheduled to be done during the drawdown of Lake Marble Falls to make debris removal on the bank side of the properties easier, Fletcher said.

In the bid, Fletcher said Hansco gave a 10-day estimate for the scope of work.

“We’ll be moving forward sooner rather than later, but I don’t have an exact date (of completion) at this moment,” Fletcher said.

jared@thepicayune.com


One Response to “Bid approved to tear down Buena Vista houses for parks space”

  1. Linda says:
    06/02/2019 at 8:45 pm

    I lived in that house when I was in High school. I lived there when my daughter was born. Have a lot of wonderful memories living in 108 Buena Vista and now they are going to tear it down for a parking spot. How sad. They call it progress I call it destruction of history and memories. But what do the big guys in charge of the city care. All they can see is $$$$$$$$.

    Reply

Trackbacks/Pingbacks


Leave a Reply

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter