Bid approved to tear down Buena Vista houses for parks space

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

Two houses on Buena Vista Drive near Lakeside Pavilion in Marble Falls soon will be demolished.

The houses — located at 108 and 112 Buena Vista — are owned by the Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. and were approved for a demolition contract during the EDC’s regular meeting Feb. 6.

The lowest bid was from Hansco Inc. based in San Antonio at a total of $37,250.

EDC Executive Director Christian Fletcher said the bid includes demolition of the structures as well damaged stairs, railings, and decks on the banks of Backbone Creek.

The houses are being demolished so the EDC can convey the property to the city to be used as parks space. The Marble Falls City Council at an upcoming meeting will have to vote to accept the properties.

The EDC purchased the house at 108 Buena Vista in October 2018 and the one at 112 Buena Vista in April 2017.

Two other houses that are privately owned remain on the street. Marble Falls City Manager Mike Hodge had no comment on those two properties.

The demolition work was scheduled to be done during the drawdown of Lake Marble Falls to make debris removal on the bank side of the properties easier, Fletcher said.

In the bid, Fletcher said Hansco gave a 10-day estimate for the scope of work.

“We’ll be moving forward sooner rather than later, but I don’t have an exact date (of completion) at this moment,” Fletcher said.

