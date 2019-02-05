PEC accepting applications for scholarships, nonprofit grants

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Scholarship and Community Grant applications may be submitted to Pedernales Electric Cooperative in the coming weeks.

Last year, PEC awarded $100,000 in scholarships to students. This year, the co-op plans to give a total of $120,000 in scholarships to students to attend the college, university, or trade school of their choice.

Scholarships range from $2,500 to $10,000 for 12th grade public, private, or home-schooled students whose parent or legal guardian is a PEC member in good standing.

“We are proud to support local students as they attend post-secondary institutions,” said PEC Community Engagement Director Trista Fugate in a statement. “And, of course, it is our sincere hope that students consider settling back home in Central Texas after receiving their education to ensure our thriving, vibrant communities continue to prosper for many years to come.”

The scholarship application deadline is March 21 before noon. Complete application information is at pec.coop/scholarships.

GRANTS AVAILABLE

PEC’s Community Grants program awards up to $5,000 to eligible nonprofit organizations for projects that include capital improvements, technology, and energy-efficiency equipment.

PEC gave more than $24,000 in grants last year. Members participate in PEC’s Power of Change program, which rounds up electric bills to the nearest dollar to supplement the Community Grants.

“We have tremendous love for our community and are proud to show our support,” said Community Relations coordinator Caroline Tinsley Porter in a statement. “Twice a year, these grants provide a small way for us to give back to those we care so much about.”

The Community Grants application deadline is 5 p.m. April 1. Full requirements and guidelines are available at pec.coop/community-grants.

