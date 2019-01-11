Rep. Williams donating paycheck during shutdown to Copperas Cove museum foundation

FROM STAFF REPORTS

On Day 21 of the partial government shutdown, U.S. Rep. Roger Williams tweeted his plan to donate his paycheck.

“I’ll be donating it to a local charity in #TX25,” tweeted Williams, referring to District 25 of Texas, which he represents and that includes Burnet County.

I’ll be donating it to a local charity in #TX25 — Rep. Roger Williams (@RepRWilliams) January 11, 2019

The tweet came as a comment to another user who asked if the congressman was “enjoying your paycheck?”

Williams’ initial tweet was in support of border security after President Donald Trump visited the Texas-Mexico border Jan. 10.

“Day 21 of the partial govt shutdown and even Dems know we need real #bordersecurity in order to effectively protect Americans. Chuck and Nancy should end their political grandstanding and negotiate with @POTUS, @HouseGOP & @SenateGOP on legislation that will protect this country,” he tweeted.

Hanna Allred, communications director for Rep. Williams, shared his local charity of choice.

“(T)he Congressman plans to donate his salary during the time of the shutdown to the National Mounted Warfare Foundation in our district,” Allred wrote in an email.

The National Mounted Warfare Foundation is based in Copperas Cove.

Since 2009, the annual salary for a member of Congress has been $174,000.

jared@thepicayune.com