Marble Falls EDC adds workforce development, arts projects to its list; public hearing Feb. 6

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

The Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. will add two items to its projects list for the first time in more than two years.

The projects are for workforce development initiatives and community enhancement through the arts.

The EDC board will hold a public hearing on the two projects at its next regular meeting Feb. 6 at noon in the City Council Chambers, 800 Third St.

The most recent project previously approved, on Dec. 20, 2016, was the construction of a hotel/conference center.

Also during the regular Jan. 2 meeting, the board approved an option agreement with Greenmark Marble Falls Mfg. LLC for 2 acres of land adjacent to 2 acres under contract in the Business and Technology Park.

Greenmark owner Kelly Green said he expects to close on the 2 acres under contract by the end of the month. The option for the adjacent 2 acres is at the end of 2019 with a right of first refusal period of six months in 2020.

Also during the meeting, Jane Marie Hurst was recognized by board President Steve Reitz. It was the board’s first meeting since Hurst resigned to take office as Burnet County Precinct 3 justice of the peace.

In executive session, the board voted unanimously to authorize EDC Executive Director Christian Fletcher to negotiate with a property owner to extend the park system. Fletcher declined to comment on details regarding the property.

