Marble Falls is ready for its closeup; city is now Film Friendly Community

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

Now that the Texas Film Commission has recognized Marble Falls as a Film Friendly Certified Community, more eyes will be focused on the city for consideration in movies, TV shows, and commercials.

The city passed a film ordinance in August as part of the requirements to become a Film Friendly Certified Community. Now, the Texas Film Commission will include Marble Falls on its website and help market the city when filmmakers contact the commission in search of a particular landscape or location.

“The appeal of becoming a Film Friendly city is that the TFC will market you as such to the industry, and it improves our chances (to attract a filmmaker),” said Lisa Ward, executive assistant for the city.

Ward estimates Marble Falls will receive about five inquiries a year.

In Llano, which has been a Film Friendly Certified Community for a number of years, about a call per month comes in.

Those inquiries could range from a big-budget show looking for a remote setting with a creek to an automaker wanting to show off the ruggedness of a new truck or SUV on mountainous terrain, said Tex Toler, former manager of Llano Main Street, a city program that focuses on economic development and preservation in the historic business district.

The magic of filmmaking even turned downtown Llano into Long Island, New York, during shooting of “Freedom on Trial” in 2016.

“It pumped money into our local economy,” Toler said in August. “It pumped enthusiasm amongst the citizens who were able to participate. It brought publicity to our town, which is a lot of time invaluable. It brought publicity within the filmmaking world to our world that every time you do something like that you’ve got it under your belt and you can claim it.”

For now, Marble Falls’s filmography is not as impressive as other small towns in the region. Scenes for the TV series “The Son” as well as the upcoming movie “One Hand Clapping” have been shot in the city.

Photos of Marble Falls can be viewed on the Texas Film Commission website. Ward said the city wants to build its online portfolio. More photos will be uploaded to the website in the coming weeks.

“If anyone in the community thinks their property could be a potential location, we would be very interested in adding it to our portfolio,” Ward said. “Especially many of the beautiful historic homes in Marble Falls, schools, and any farms or ranches.”

If you have a property that you would like to submit as a potential location, contact Lisa Ward at LWard@marblefallstx.gov.

Submitted so far to the Texas Film Commission are photos of Blue Bonnet Cafe, scenic city and downtown spots, the Falls on the Colorado Museum, and houses such as the Badger House.

jared@thepicayune.com