Llano softball player Faith Manning signs with Lyon College

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

Llano High School softball player Faith Manning made her commitment to Lyon College official Dec. 12 when she signed her National Letter of Intent during a ceremony at the high school.

Manning, who is a second baseman and outfielder, said she decided on Lyon College after she was invited to visit the Batesville, Arkansas, campus in August.

“I connected with the coaches really fast,” she said. “I knew I should be there.”

At the time, Arkansas College was also courting the Lady Jacket.

She is grateful to the many Llano coaches who have helped her become a better player. She said each has impacted her in many ways.

Their influence, teachings, and examples are why she is considering becoming a coach as a career or an athletic trainer.

“I want to do that for other people,” said the daughter of Tammy and Wayne Manning.

The player said she has learned plenty about the sport while playing for Llano: keeping her composure, no matter the circumstances, and to keep fighting.

“I’ve learned to work hard and keep putting in the hard work,” she said. “Pretty soon, it’ll pay off.”

The Lady Jackets begin the 2019 season in February with after-school practices starting in January.

