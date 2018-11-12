LCRA to reopen Lake Marble Falls to public use on Nov. 13

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Closed since Oct. 16, Lake Marble Falls will reopen to the public at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13. Lake LBJ will remain closed until at least Friday, Nov. 16, according to the Lower Colorado River Authority. Staff photo by Jared Fields

The Lower Colorado River Authority will reopen Lakes Marble Falls to recreational use at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13.

As announced Nov. 9, Lake LBJ will remain closed until at least Friday, Nov. 16.

Lake LBJ will remain closed because of debris and unsafe conditions, according to the LCRA.

Lake Marble Falls will join lakes Buchanan, Inks, and Travis as the open lakes in the Highland Lakes chain.

Property owners still are allowed on the closed lakes to recover or secure damaged property if its location is known.

Lakes LBJ and Marble Falls will be lowered for about eight weeks in early 2019. The LCRA will lower Lake LBJ about 4 feet because it is the cooling reservoir for the Thomas C. Ferguson Power Plant. Lake Marble Falls will be lowered about 7 feet.

